17th Dhaka Motor Show, 8th Dhaka Bike Show set to begin on 23 May

The 17th Dhaka Motor Show 2024 organized by CEMS Global USA is set to begin on 23rd May, 2024 at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC), in Purbachal, Dhaka, Bangladesh. The show begins from 23 May and ends on 25 May, 2024 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, every day.

The annual show also includes 3 more specialized expos named 8th Dhaka Bike Show 2024, 7th Dhaka Auto Parts Show 2024 and 6th Dhaka Commercial Automotive Show 2024, reads a press release.

On 23 May, the only motor sports event organizer dedicated to promoting motor sports in the country-'Bangladesh Motor Sports' in association with CEMS- Global, will organize the brand-new Dirt Track Championship 2024 for the first time. The 4th Rallycross Championship 2024 is going to be held on 25 May by the same organizers. The competition is the only motor sports event in Bangladesh, which is an off-road racetrack related competition.

"Dhaka Motor Show serves as one-stop platform for motor lovers and auto industry business buyers and sellers," Meherun N Islam, Managing Director at CEMS Global USA and Asia Pacific, told a press conference at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on Monday.

The three-day exhibition will showcase brand new cars, motorbikes, auto-parts, commercial vehicles and all kinds of auto accessories where visitors and exhibitors get to know each other, she added.

The Dhaka Motor Show is considered as Bangladesh's largest and only international exhibition of motors, bikes, and accessories as well as the automotive industry where visitors meet with top car manufacturers, the organizer said.

S.S. Sarwar, Group CEO, CEMS-Global; Tanveer Qamrul Islam, Executive Director, CEMS-Global; Abhishek Das, Director of International Marketing, CEMS-Global were also present at the media briefing.

The much-anticipated Dhaka Motor Show is the most comprehensive international automobile expo in the country. It is a complete show for the brand-new automobile sector of Bangladesh. The show has been serving as a platform for launching the latest Models of all renowned brands. This time Dhaka Motor Show is going to introduce electric vehicles for the first-time revolutionizing Bangladesh's automotive industry contributing to cleaner air and lowering operating costs. At this exhibition, buyers, visitors and entrepreneur can get acquainted with brand new vehicles, cars, parts and latest accessories and meet up with fellow local enthusiasts. This year Dhaka Motor Show will host more than 600 booths and over 175 exhibiting companies from more than 17 countries. The countries include Japan, India, China, Malaysia, South Korea, USA and many more.

The Dhaka Bike Show is the biggest international automotive two-wheeler exhibition of Bangladesh. The Dhaka Auto Parts Show is a globally recognized exhibition for auto-component industry along with all kinds of car parts, lubricants and accessories. The Dhaka Commercial Automotive Show is the international exhibition for commercial and heavy-duty vehicles.

The First Dirt Track Race Competition requires a unique combination of skill, agility, and bravery from the riders, who must maintain control of their bikes while hurtling around the designed tracks on grass or graded dirt.

4th Rallycross Championship 2024 taking place with Dhaka Motor Show is a precision driving event during which the driver races against the clock rather than wheel-to-wheel competitor. marked with agility poles and are designed with a variety of challenging features such as dirt, grass, and elevation changes.

CEMS-Global USA, based in New York, is a Multinational Exhibition & Convention Organizer, having its operations across 4 continents. Established in 1992, CEMS-Global, in this span of over 30 years has been committed to organizing Professional B2B Trade Shows for important Business sectors of the trade and economy. CEMS-Global also assists Trade Associations, Governments, and businesses as an International Trade & Export Development Agency in international markets, including market research, export strategy development, partner identification, and trade promotion.

The Opening Ceremony of the Exhibitions will be held on 23 May, 2024, Thursday at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC), Dhaka.