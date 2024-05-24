17th Dhaka Motor Show, 8th Dhaka Bike Show kick off with other concurrent expos

The 17th Dhaka Motor Show 2024 organised by CEMS-Global USA kicked off on Thursday at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC), in Purbachal, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The show is being held from 23-25 May, from 11:00am to 9:00pm, everyday. This annual show also includes 3 more specialized expos named 8th Dhaka Bike Show 2024, 7th Dhaka Auto Parts Show 2024 and 6th Dhaka Commercial Automotive Show 2024, reads a press release.

The organising company has also arranged the 1st ever Electric Vehicle Bangladesh Expo 2024.Chief Guest Mohsina Yasmin, Executive Member, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh inaugurated the event.

The only motor sports event organizer dedicated to promoting motor sports in the country-'Bangladesh Motor Sports' in association with CEMS- Global, has organized the brand-new Dirt Track Championship 2024 for the very first time, today. The 4th Rallycross Championship 2024 is going to be held on 25 May by the same organizers. This competition is the only motor sports event in Bangladesh, which is an off-road racetrack related competition.

Meherun N Islam, president and group managing director, CEMS-Global USA and Asia Pacific presided over the opening ceremony. Also present were special guests, Md. Tazul Islam (Additional Secretary), Chairman, Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) and Dr Mohammad Abul Hossain, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Youth & Sports

The much-anticipated Dhaka Motor Show is the most comprehensive international automobile expo in the country. It is a complete show for the brand-new automobile sector of Bangladesh. The show has been serving as a platform for launching the latest Models of all renowned brands. At this exhibition, buyers, visitors and entrepreneur can get acquainted with brand new vehicles, cars, parts and latest accessories and meet up with fellow local enthusiasts. This year Dhaka Motor Show will host more than 600 booths and over 175 exhibiting companies from more than 17 countries. The countries include Japan, India, China, Malaysia, South Korea, USA and many more.

The Dhaka Bike Show is the biggest international automotive two-wheeler exhibition of Bangladesh. The Dhaka Auto Parts Show is a globally recognized exhibition for auto-component industry along with all kinds of car parts, lubricants and accessories. The Dhaka Commercial Automotive Show is the international exhibition for commercial and heavy-duty vehicles.

The First Dirt Track Race Competition requires a unique combination of skill, agility, and bravery from the riders, who must maintain control of their bikes while hurtling around the designed tracks on grass or graded dirt.

4th Rallycross Championship 2024 taking place with Dhaka Motor Show is a precision driving event during which the driver races against the clock rather than wheel-to-wheel competitor. marked with agility poles and are designed with a variety of challenging features such as dirt, grass, and elevation changes.

CEMS-Global USA, based in New York, is a Multinational Exhibition & Convention Organizer, having its operations across 4 continents. Established in 1992, CEMS-Global, in this span of over 30 years has been committed to organizing Professional B2B Trade Shows for important Business sectors of the trade and economy. CEMS-Global also assists Trade Associations, Governments, and businesses as an International Trade & Export Development Agency in international markets, including market research, export strategy development, partner identification, and trade promotion.