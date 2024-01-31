Mayor Atiq gives 2-day ultimatum to Mirpur's Paris Canal occupiers to move out

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam has given a two-day ultimatum to Mirpur's Paris Canal occupiers to move out.

"On Friday morning [2 February], I will be present in person and start the drive to clean the Paris Canal. We will clean this canal with city corporation staff, BD Clean volunteers and local residents. It will be restored to its original form," said the mayor after inspecting the canal situated in the capital's Mirpur-11 on Wednesday (31 January).

Atiq said, "There is no solution other than eviction. Those who live here must leave. When the eviction drive starts, there will be no scope to stay. The raids will continue until the canal is cleared of dirt and encroachment."

He further said, "The canal has been destroyed by littering. Even a little rain causes flooding in the area, because water cannot flow through this canal."

Seeking the cooperation of local people in restoring the canal, he said, "After we clean the canal, no one will be able to throw garbage. We will install CCTV cameras on the bank of the canal. Strict action will be taken against littering."