Mayor Atiq gives 2-day ultimatum to Mirpur's Paris Canal occupiers to move out

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 January, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 07:04 pm

Related News

Mayor Atiq gives 2-day ultimatum to Mirpur's Paris Canal occupiers to move out

CCTV cameras will be installed on the bank of the canal to take action against littering, he said.

TBS Report
31 January, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 07:04 pm
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam at the Paris Canal situated in the capital’s Mirpur-11 on Wednesday (31 January). Photo: Collected
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam at the Paris Canal situated in the capital’s Mirpur-11 on Wednesday (31 January). Photo: Collected

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam has given a two-day ultimatum to Mirpur's Paris Canal occupiers to move out.

"On Friday morning [2 February], I will be present in person and start the drive to clean the Paris Canal. We will clean this canal with city corporation staff, BD Clean volunteers and local residents. It will be restored to its original form," said the mayor after inspecting the canal situated in the capital's Mirpur-11 on Wednesday (31 January).

Atiq said, "There is no solution other than eviction. Those who live here must leave. When the eviction drive starts, there will be no scope to stay. The raids will continue until the canal is cleared of dirt and encroachment."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He further said, "The canal has been destroyed by littering. Even a little rain causes flooding in the area, because water cannot flow through this canal." 

Seeking the cooperation of local people in restoring the canal, he said, "After we clean the canal, no one will be able to throw garbage. We will install CCTV cameras on the bank of the canal. Strict action will be taken against littering."

Top News

Mayor Atiqul Islam / Dhaka North City Corporation / Mirpur / Paris Canal / Eviction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

8h | Pursuit
The Bangladeshi team behind Mulytic primarily consists of fresh graduates from disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Mathematics and Statistics. PHOTO: COURTESY

How Mulytic is elevating Bangladesh’s global presence in smart technology

11h | Panorama
Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

1d | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can the United States establish peace in the Middle East?

Can the United States establish peace in the Middle East?

36m | Videos
Why is the demand for suits increasing?

Why is the demand for suits increasing?

1h | Videos
Bangladesh-India product sales market

Bangladesh-India product sales market

5h | Videos
Neuralink of Elon Musk placed a chip in the human brain to know thoughts

Neuralink of Elon Musk placed a chip in the human brain to know thoughts

9h | Videos