Fire at Mirpur's Jhilpar slum under control

A fire that erupted this afternoon in the Jhilpar slum situated in the capital's Mirpur-12 has been brought under control.

It took the concerted efforts of eight firefighting units for approximately one hour to extinguish the flames by 2pm.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The fire incident was first reported at 12:57pm, confirmed Fire Service and Civil Defence official Shafiq.

Firefighting units from Pallabi, Mirpur and Kurmitola fire stations arrived at the scene around 1:10pm to extinguish the flames.

As of now, the cause of the fire and the extent of damage remain undetermined.