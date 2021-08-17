Mashrafe assures to help E-orange customers in getting pending deliveries

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 10:15 am

Previously, on 12 August, E-orange posted on their Facebook page that though their office was reportedly vandalised by resellers, they promised to deliver products on 16 August.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, former brand ambassador of e-commerce platform E-orange, assured to help the angry customers when they came to his house seeking his help to get their pending deliveries.

Around 2,000 agitated E-orange customers went to the cricketer and politician's house on Monday night.

Mashrafe said, "Those who came here told me they want to file a case. I talked to Gulshan police station about it.  My contract with E-orange ended last 1 July. I am not a part of management or owners, still, I am trying my best to help them. I will fight for everyone."

"The customers told me that the owners have fled away. Hearing this I went to their office and found their CEO. The detective branch police have called him. I requested him repeatedly to deliver the products to the customers from 19 August. I can only request them and administration can take legal action," said Mashrafe.

Around 50 customers staged a sit-in protest in front of the office on 11 August.

On information, a team of Gulshan Police Station rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control after talking to the agitating protesters.

