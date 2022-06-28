Many over-exaggerating impact of sanctions on RAB: US ambassador

Bangladesh

UNB
28 June, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 02:45 pm

Related News

Many over-exaggerating impact of sanctions on RAB: US ambassador

UNB
28 June, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 02:45 pm
File Photo of RAB. Picture: Collected
File Photo of RAB. Picture: Collected

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas thinks that many people are "over-exaggerating" the impact of the sanctions imposed on the elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and some officials but acknowledges that it did have an impact on the overall relations.

"Yes, the sanctions did have an impact. I think many people are over-exaggerating the impact because the relationship we have is so broad and we deal with so many issues," he told Voice of America Bangla Service in an interview at the US Department of State.

The US envoy said the sanctions are one issue but they continue to work very closely on the security front.

Ambassador Haas said the US stopped providing training to the RAB in 2018 because of concerns as they want to see accountability for the past human rights violations and to reform the force so that it does not repeat the same.

On 10 December, 2021, Human Rights Day, the US imposed sanctions on RAB and some of its serving as well as former officials, based on what the US said was "credible evidence" of serious human rights abuses.

The US envoy said over the past few months the two countries had partnership dialogue, security dialogue, military partnership and high-level economic dialogue. "We are cooperating deeply and aggressively on those fronts."

The US ambassador reiterated the importance of free media and the challenges in Bangladesh.

He said the government-to-government relationship is important but businesses, education and family ties are far more important.

This year, 2022, Bangladesh and the US are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken kicked off a busy program of engagements for the year ahead by marking the milestone during their meeting on 4 April in Washington, DC.

Top News

Bangladesh / USA / US sanctions on RAB / US Ambassador Peter Haas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

2h | Panorama
Prashanta Kumar Banerjee. Sketch: TBS

'Public Asset Management Company can be an additional tool to curb bad loans'

3h | Interviews
Aid boats navigate through the different waters of Jamalganj Upazila, giving aid to flood victims. Photo: Masum Billah

Bandits, hunger and snakes: Flood victims pass sleepless nights

5h | Panorama
Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Social groups of Dhaka University stand beside the flood affected

Social groups of Dhaka University stand beside the flood affected

16m | Videos
Ways to earn extra income in student life

Ways to earn extra income in student life

5h | Videos
The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

18h | Videos
Russian missiles strike Kyiv

Russian missiles strike Kyiv

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 