Manjurul Karim appointed as Bangladesh ambassador to Iran

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 07:32 pm

The government has decided to appoint Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury, the currently serving Bangladesh envoy to Myanmar, as the next ambassador of Bangladesh to the Islamic Republic of Iran. 

He is going to replace Ambassador AFM Gousal Azam Sarker, said a foreign ministry press release.   

A career diplomat, Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury belongs to the 17th batch of BCS (Foreign Affairs) cadre. Joining the service in 1998, he has served the government extensively both at home and abroad. 

In his distinguished diplomatic career, apart from his current ambassadorial assignment, he served in various capacities including Bangladesh missions in Bandar Seri Begawan, Rome and London. Also, he was Bangladesh consul general in Istanbul.
 

