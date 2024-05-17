Malaysian company faces court over non-payment of Tk2.59cr salary arrears to 733 Bangladeshis 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 04:59 pm

Related News

Malaysian company faces court over non-payment of Tk2.59cr salary arrears to 733 Bangladeshis 

If convicted, the employer could be fined RM50,000 (Tk12,50,062) for every offence in addition to paying the arrears

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 04:59 pm
Migrant workers gather at the compound of their dormitory for a document check, during a joint operation by the Department of Labour and several other Malaysian government agencies in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 17 March 2022. File Photo: REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
Migrant workers gather at the compound of their dormitory for a document check, during a joint operation by the Department of Labour and several other Malaysian government agencies in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 17 March 2022. File Photo: REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

A Malaysian recruitment company is facing the country's Industrial Court proceedings for failing to pay salary arrears to 733 Bangladeshi workers as directed in claim proceedings through Malaysia's Human Resources Ministry.

The proceedings were held on 5 February and the company was given 45 days to settle the outstanding amount of RM1,035,557.50 (Tk2.59 crore) but had not done so to date, according to a ministry statement today (17 May), reports The Star.

According to the local media report, the Human Resource Ministry said the case was being referred to the court under Section S69(4) of the Employment Act 1955.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

If convicted, the employer could be fined RM50,000 (Tk12,50,062) for every offence in addition to paying the arrears.

According to the findings of the claim proceedings, although the workers were brought into the country legally, they did not get any jobs.

"A total of 10 investigation papers (IP) have been opened on the company involved.

"Permission for prosecution was obtained for four IPs, with the others (awaiting) further instruction," the Malaysian ministry's statement read.

The statement also noted that said company's recruitment licence had been cancelled and it was no longer allowed to take in any new applications.

Of the 733 affected workers, 692 had since found jobs under the Special Employers Exchange Process, the statement read.

"The ministry will not compromise with any parties who flout labour laws and will ensure that the welfare of workers is always guaranteed," it added.

Top News

Malaysian company / Bangladeshi workers / court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

7h | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

9h | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

9h | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

1h | Videos
How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

19h | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

21h | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

22h | Videos