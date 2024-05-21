ACC sues former customs officer, wife for acquiring wealth Illegally

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 01:00 pm
21 May, 2024, 01:00 pm

Anti-Corruption Commission, Bangladesh. Photo- The Business Standard
Anti-Corruption Commission, Bangladesh. Photo- The Business Standard

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed two separate cases against former Chattogram Customs revenue officer Abdul Barik and his wife Ferdous Yasmin Khanom, alleging the illegal acquisition of wealth.

The cases were registered yesterday (20 May) by Deputy Assistant Director Sabuj Hossain of ACC Chattogram Integrated District Office-1.

Ferdous Yasmin Khanom, despite being a housewife, reportedly owns assets worth Tk1.92 crore, obtained through her husband's illegal income. Abdul Barik allegedly concealed information about assets worth Tk1.23 crore.

Deputy Director Nazmus Saadat of ACC Chattogram Integrated District Office-1 confirmed the presence of illegal assets following the verification of the asset statements submitted by Barik and his wife. "Therefore, Abdul Barik along with his wife has been accused in a case. In another case, only Abdul Barik has been accused," he added.

The ACC began an investigation in October 2020 with the issuance of a notice demanding the couple's asset statement.

Abdul Barik, who began his career as an assistant revenue officer in Chattogram Customs on 14 February 1990, received a promotion to the post of revenue officer in 2010 and retired in 2014. Over his 34-year tenure, Barik allegedly amassed considerable wealth through illicit means, transforming his official position into a lucrative venture.

Investigation revealed that Abdul Barik and his wife accumulated numerous properties and assets. Among the assets listed are several flats and luxury buildings in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Noakhali. More specifically, properties include flats in Nasirabad Housing Society and Khulshi in Chattogram, a luxury building in Agrabad CDA residential area, and significant land holdings in Dhaka and Noakhali. Additionally, substantial investments were made in Max Hospital in Chattogram, Uttara Hospital in Feni, Alkemi Hospital, and HB Automobiles.

 

 

court / ACC / wealth

Comments

