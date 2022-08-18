HC's observation on dress code may impede women's safety: Mahila Parishad

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad has expressed its grave concern over the High Court's observation of the harassment of a girl at Narsingdi Rail Station for her dress code saying the remark would impede the free movement and safety of women.

The woman rights forum also said that the court's observation will hinder the process to prevent violence against women, a media statement issued on Thursday said.

"Such attitude and statement by any person placed in an important position would otherwise make it impossible for the women in getting justice," the statement said.

In the statement issued by Mahila Prishad President Fowzia Moslem and General Secretary Maleka Banu said: "We have come to know from media reports published on 17 August over the harassment of a girl for her dress code at Narsingdi railway station that the High Court (HC) has questioned whether anyone wearing such dress can go to the railway station in a civilised country. If the statement is true, it is conflicting with the human rights enshrined in the Constitution, woman's equal rights, internationally recognised human rights rules, woman's empowerment and the present government's women development policies. It also questions the gender sensitivity".

The country has achieved phenomenal progress in establishing woman's rights and making them empowered. The rights to freedom, to choose or make decision and freedom of movement is her Constitutional rights.

"The place where the woman's rights, human rights and safety were supposed to be safeguarded, this type of comment there is regrettable," the statement said.