Local experts enough to find the reason behind blasts: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said local authorities – including the fire service and bomb disposal unit – are competent to form expert opinions on the deadly blasts which occurred in Dhaka and Chattogram recently.

"We have our experts to form substantial opinions over the incidents. In case they fail, we can hire experts from abroad but that won't be necessary," the minister said while talking to media after visiting the blast site in Dhaka's Gulistan on Wednesday.

Refuting any scope of bias in the investigation findings, he said, "We can't think of any reason why the findings would be partial."

Photo: TBS

When asked if the probe report will be made public, Asaduzzaman Khan assured that clear instruction has been given to disclose the findings after the investigation is complete.

Meanwhile, former Dhaka South Mayor Saeed Khokon expressed satisfaction over the ongoing rescue operation.

Talking to The Business Standard, Saeed Khokon said it is Rajuk and the city corporation's responsibility to ensure construction of buildings is in compliance with proper regulations.

"Now, how well they have followed suit can be questioned," he said, adding, "Whether it is an accident or sabotage can be said only after the investigation is over, he added.