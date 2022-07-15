Lightning injures 19 spectators at football match in Manikganj

Bangladesh

UNB
15 July, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 10:10 pm

At least 19 spectators sustained injuries in a lightning strike when they were enjoying a football match at Jagir area in Sadar upazila of Manikganj on Friday afternoon.

The injured were identified as Abul Latif, 60, Ismail, 15, Alamgir, 55, Arif, 29, Wasim, 20, Azizul Hakim, 35, Mokles, 62, Razzak, 50, Shamim, 35, Fahim, 17, Jahidul, 40, Sajeeb, 20, Rajib, 20, Faruk, 30, Shibu Miah, 20, Biplob Hossain, 20, Rauiz Uddin, 18, Lutfur Rahman, , 35, and Badsha Miah, 50. All the victims were residents of Sadar, Saturia and Singair upazilas.

Of the injured, 18 people have been undergoing treatment at Manikganj Sadar Hospital where the physical condition of Jahidul, Mokles and Razzak were stated to be critical.

Eyewitnesses and victims said several hundred people from different areas of the district gathered to enjoy a football match at the field of Jagir Union Parishad in Jagir area nearby Dhaka-Aricha highway in the afternoon.

The spectators sustained injuries when lightning struck them triggering a huge panic, they said.

The injured were rushed to the sadar hospital where 18 of them were hospitalised, said Dr Shamima Akter, posted at the emergency department of the hospital.

Among the injured, three sustained severe burn injuries in the accident, she added.  

Lightning strikes / manikganj / Football

