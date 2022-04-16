Lighter vessel carrying coal sinks near Bhasanchar

The lighter vessel 'MV Sajal Tanay-2' carrying coal sank on Saturday at the Bhasanchar area on its way to Dhaka from the outer anchorage of the Chattogram Port.

The vessel sank at 9:30 am, about 12 nautical miles away from the Bhasanchar shore. The Bangladesh Navy and the Coast Guard rescued alive 11 crews of the vessel five hours after the incident.

The Media Official of the Coast Guard (East Zone) SM Tahsin Rahman told TBS that the Navy and the Coastguard started a rescue operation for the crews who were floating in the sea soon after the vessel sank and they were finally saved at 3 pm. The nearby lighter vessels also joined in to help.