Lighter vessel carrying coal sinks near Bhasanchar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 April, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 10:07 pm

Related News

Lighter vessel carrying coal sinks near Bhasanchar

TBS Report
16 April, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 10:07 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

The lighter vessel 'MV Sajal Tanay-2' carrying coal sank on Saturday at the Bhasanchar area on its way to Dhaka from the outer anchorage of the Chattogram Port. 

The vessel sank at 9:30 am, about 12 nautical miles away from the Bhasanchar shore. The Bangladesh Navy and the Coast Guard rescued alive 11 crews of the vessel five hours after the incident. 

The Media Official of the Coast Guard (East Zone) SM Tahsin Rahman told TBS that the Navy and the Coastguard started a rescue operation for the crews who were floating in the sea soon after the vessel sank and they were finally saved at 3 pm. The nearby lighter vessels also joined in to help.      

Top News

lighter vessel / Bay of Bengal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a two-year hiatus, jubilant crowds filled the streets again to celebrate the Bangla New Year. Photo: Joy Saha

The return of celebration

8h | In Focus
Illustration: TBS

People are exploring ways to invest money. Commodity exchange can fill the void 

12h | Panorama
Little Spiderhunter on Banana flower. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Little Spiderhunter: A good omen nearly lost from our villages

12h | Panorama
Thin, fast, loud: Generic Caferacer

Thin, fast, loud: Generic Caferacer

12h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The surge of students going abroad for higher education

The surge of students going abroad for higher education

3h | Videos
Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

3h | Videos
Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

5h | Videos
Most mysterious places on Earth

Most mysterious places on Earth

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals