Bangladesh-India-Japan conclave discusses path for regional connectivity, dev

TBS Report
13 February, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 09:39 pm

Representatives from Japanese institutions such as Jica and Jetro contributed ideas to strengthen connectivity in the Bay of Bengal region

The fourth edition of the Bangladesh-India-Japan tripartite conclave, held in Shillong of India on Monday, discussed the path for regional connectivity and development.

The collaborative effort was organised by the think-tank institute Asian Confluence, in partnership with India's Ministry of External Affairs, the Embassy of Japan in India, and the North Eastern Council.

The conclave, titled "North East India, Bangladesh and the Bay of Bengal region in the Indo-Pacific: The Way Forward," featured interactive panel discussions chaired by members of the Asian Confluence Governing Council, The Economic Times reported.

The topics included "Towards Creating Industrial Value Chains: Voices from the Industry" and "Empowering Institutional Infrastructure for People Connectivity."

Hiroshi Suzuki, ambassador of Japan to India, stressed the importance of identifying actionable projects for new investments in the region.

Focusing on connectivity between India and Bangladesh, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Mustafizur Rehman called for connectivity projects to be mutually beneficial, particularly between India and Bangladesh.

P Kumaran, special secretary of Economic Relations & Development Partnership Administration at the MEA, highlighted ongoing projects in Northeast India and underscored how enhanced connectivity between India and Bangladesh could significantly impact the Bay of Bengal region.

K Moses Chalai, secretary of the North Eastern Council, highlighted Bangladesh's role in the future of Northeast India, suggesting that progress toward the east necessitates going through the south.

Meghalaya Chief Secretary Donald P Wahlang discussed the potential for Northeast India to contribute around 5% of India's GDP by 2047, stressing the importance of developing urban infrastructure.

Representatives from Japanese institutions such as Jica and Jetro contributed ideas to strengthen connectivity in the Bay of Bengal region.

Political leaders from Northeast India, who were part of a delegation that visited Japan in 2023 as part of a project initiated by the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, proposed leveraging Japanese technology and expertise for regional development.

Lalnghinglova Hmar, minister of Sports and Youth Services of Mizoram, stressed the need to capitalise on the state's high literacy rate, abundant forest cover, and tech-savvy youth to attract investments.

In his valedictory address, Paul Lyngdoh, minister of Tourism in Meghalaya, highlighted the importance of youth as ambassadors for people-to-people connectivity between Northeast India, Bangladesh, and Japan.

During his welcome remarks, Asian Confluence Executive Director Sabyasachi Dutta spoke on the significance of building partnerships in the Bay of Bengal region, followed by updates on progress made in connectivity between Northeast India and Bangladesh.

