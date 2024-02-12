30 pirates arrested with firearms from Bay of Bengal

UNB
12 February, 2024, 09:30 pm
12 February, 2024, 09:34 pm

Representational Image. Bay of Bengal. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Bay of Bengal. Photo: Collected

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 30 pirates along with firearms and ammunition while they were allegedly trying to commit mass robbery in fishing boats in the Bay of Bengal early Monday.

The identities of the arrestees could not be known immediately.

Tipped off, a team of RAB-7 conducted a drive in the Bay of Bengal (Chattogram-Cox's Bazar coastal areas) and arrested 30 pirates along with firearms and ammunition while committing mass robbery in the Bay of Bengal using two trawlers early in this Monday morning, said Commanding officer of RAB-7 Lieutenant Colonel Mahbub Alam.

The pirates were taken to the Patenga's ghat No 15.

