Leverage Bangladesh's strategic location: Foreign secretary

Bangladesh

UNB
17 May, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 06:16 pm

Related News

Leverage Bangladesh's strategic location: Foreign secretary

Highlights scope of trilateral partnership with India, Japan

UNB
17 May, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 06:16 pm
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. Photo: Collected
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. Photo: Collected

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Wednesday underscored the potential of a trilateral partnership among Bangladesh, India and Japan -- leveraging Bangladesh's strategic location.

He said this partnership would focus on investment, market development, and enhanced connectivity, with India's growing economy and Japan's capital surplus playing crucial roles.

Speaking at a policy colloquium, the foreign secretary also urged Japan to expand its BIG-B initiative for regional prosperity and sustainable development.

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori emphasised the rising geopolitical significance of Bangladesh in the global context.

The policy colloquium titled 'From the Himalayas to the Bay of Bengal: New Possibilities in the Bangladesh, Japan, India Trilateral Partnership' was held at the Syndicate Hall of North South University (NSU).

The event was organised by the university's Center for Peace Studies (CPS) of the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG).

The session was chaired by Professor Atiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of NSU.

Former Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque; Dr Selim Raihan, Executive Director of the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM); Sabyasachi Dutta, Executive Director of Asian Confluence, India; and Dr M Jashim Uddin, Associate Professor of Political Science and Sociology at NSU, also spoke at the event.

Dr Selim Raihan observed that the Bangladesh, Japan, and India partnership could spur economic growth in Bangladesh through improved connectivity, trade efficiency, and infrastructure development.

Highlighting the importance of greater transparency, digitization of customs, and removing non-tariff barriers, Dr Raihan suggested unrestricted foreign direct investment from Bangladesh to India to stimulate economic integration and industry growth.

Observing that India's northeast region (NER) is a crucial connector for Bangladesh with India and South and Southeast Asia, Dutta said that extensive connectivity in the region can foster a competitive business climate and stimulate regional trade and economic growth.

The colloquium also focused on the challenges that need to be overcome to ensure the success of the trilateral partnership, with a particular focus on border stabilization.

The historical links between Bangladesh and the North East Region (NER) of India and the role of Japan in rejuvenating these connections were also discussed.

During the open dialogue, panelists answered questions from students, faculty, and journalists, moderated by Professor Dr Tawfique M Haque, Director, CPS, and SIPG.

Professor Atiqul Islam hoped that the trilateral investment partnership would produce a positive impact for the entire region, encompassing India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Top News

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen / Bangladesh - Japan Relations / Bangladesh - India Relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right olympiad for you

8h | Pursuit
The otherwise beautiful plants with purple flowers damage the quality of the water and make it difficult for the fish to thrive. Photo: Mumit M

Water hyacinth: A source of pollution until turned into a solution

10h | Panorama
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

23h | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

9h | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

1d | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

5
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities