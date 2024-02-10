Strong, stable, prosperous Bangladesh is in India's interest: India President

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 February, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 09:21 am

Related News

Strong, stable, prosperous Bangladesh is in India's interest: India President

She expressed confidence that under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, Bangladesh will achieve new milestones of progress and prosperity

TBS Report
10 February, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 09:21 am
Indian President Droupadi Murmu. Photo: Press Trust of India
Indian President Droupadi Murmu. Photo: Press Trust of India

Indian President Droupadi Murmu on Friday (10 February) said that a strong, stable and prosperous Bangladesh is in India's interest and there is immense political will on both sides to see the relationship grow.

Welcoming Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Hasan Mahmud, who had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu conveyed felicitations to Sheikh Hasina for her unprecedented fourth consecutive term as the prime minister of Bangladesh, reports Indian newspaper Business Standard.

She expressed confidence that under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, Bangladesh will achieve new milestones of progress and prosperity.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The president said that a strong, stable and prosperous Bangladesh is in India's interest, and there is immense political will on both sides to see the relationship grow.

Murmu expressed satisfaction at the progress made in almost all areas of bilateral cooperation such as border and security, trade, connectivity, power, infrastructure, and people-to-people contacts, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

She noted that both sides have been reviving rail, road and waterways that traditionally linked the people and economies on both sides and are also simultaneously creating new connectivity links.
 

Top News / South Asia

India president / Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / Bangladesh - India Relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

2h | Panorama
One of the potential crises that will be aggravated by printing more money is that it will further destabilise the taka. Photo: TBS

The consequences of printing money to save sick banks and repay debts

2h | Panorama
Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

20h | Mode
The ultimate goal is to create a full-fledged sports academy, which will ensure the permanent rehabilitation of street children. Photo: Courtesy

From the streets to the field: A sports academy that lets street children dream big

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Singapore faces the challenge of becoming an AI global hub

Singapore faces the challenge of becoming an AI global hub

14m | Videos
Akhaura land port immigration is going on in an abandoned building

Akhaura land port immigration is going on in an abandoned building

49m | Videos
Do you think about organ donation?

Do you think about organ donation?

2h | Videos
Tk1,000cr fish farming in Cumilla

Tk1,000cr fish farming in Cumilla

12h | Videos