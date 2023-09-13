A letter of Rehana that never reached Bangabandhu, Russel

Bangladesh

BSS
13 September, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 12:20 pm

Related News

A letter of Rehana that never reached Bangabandhu, Russel

BSS
13 September, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 12:20 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana had sent a letter to his father and youngest brother Sheikh Russell on 14 August 1975 after reaching Germany to meet her sister Sheikh Hasina.

In the letter, Rehana described how they had travelled and how they were spending their days there.

But, Bangabandhu and his nearly entire family were assassinated on 15 August 1975, when the letter was on the way.

Her 10-year-old brother, Russel, used to be reluctant about having his meals and resting properly.

In her letter, Rehana urged her brother to take care of his health and narrated how exquisite Germany's nature was.

She also attached a couple of cards to the letter. But the letter never reached its destination.

Sheikh Rehana mentioned the sorrowful memories in a rare interview published in the weekly magazine Chitra Bangla on 12 August 1983.
Bangabandhu's two daughters escaped the 15 August 1975 carnage as they were in Germany then.

They could not even seek justice for the brutal killing that completely changed the country's political course and pushed the state towards Pakistani ideology as a black law called indemnity ordinance was promulgated to protect the killers.

"I think they had taken my life on August 15. I lost my father, my mother, my brothers. What will I live for? What was Russel's fault? He wasn't involved in politics. Neither was my mother. Why did they kill them? ...I'm an orphan. I'm helpless. As a daughter, as a Bangalee, I demand justice for Bangabandhu's murder," Rehana said in the interview.

"I demand justice from people of Bangladesh," she said.

Bangladesh Awami League shared the interview on its verified Facebook page in 2021 marking her birthday, in which she expressed her grief that she had harboured since the assassination of most of her family members.

"Imperialist forces were behind the assassination of Bangabandhu. Local agents were involved too, like snakes underneath flowers. The voices that should have been raised, among the country's leaders, demanding justice for the merciless killing of Bangabandhu, were not as bold as expected," added Rehana.

The killers who proudly declared their deed were offered indemnity and a hush fell on the chapter of the history that was gloriously led by the Father of the Nation. Bangabandhu's daughters -- Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana -- had to agonisingly wait for six years to return to the country in 1981.

Bangabandhu / Sheikh Rehana / A letter to Bangabandhu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Being skinny is not a problem, but if you are losing weight every day, then it is a problem'

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A discussion on Alaap

2h | Panorama
No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

20h | Panorama
In the face of climate change and raging floods, the likelihood of these deaths increases. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death in Ctg drain: A tragedy borne out of complacency

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Luckin Coffee overtook Starbucks as the largest coffee chain in China

How Luckin Coffee overtook Starbucks as the largest coffee chain in China

53m | TBS Economy
In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

16h | TBS World
The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

15h | TBS Today
North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

17h | TBS World