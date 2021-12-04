Let’s dream of a better world, FM Momen tells peace conference

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday hoped that there will be peace across the world following an end to violence, war and terror with the active support from the international community.

"These activities and violence, whether against Rohingyas or Palestinians, are manmade ones. Since these are manmade, I've a dream: One day with your active support, we can end violence, war and terror," he said.

Dr Momen hoped that no child will be without family, no soldier will lift his or her weapons to take another man's life, disastrous bombs and hateful minds hopefully will be replaced by flowers of friendship and peace.

The Foreign Minister made the remarks at the inaugural session of the "World Peace Conference" at Hotel InterContinental in the afternoon.

President Abdul Hamid joined the inaugural session virtually and delivered speech as the chief guest.

Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon sent a pre-recorded video message and called upon all to prioritize peace, sustainability and inclusion for a brighter future for all.

He laid emphasis on joint efforts to fight against Covid-19 pandemic and called for equal sharing of vaccines.

Chair of the Organizing Committee of the World Peace Conference Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, former Indian Minister of Civil Aviation, Railways, Commerce & Industry Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen also spoke at the event.

Dr Momen said they need courageous leaders like Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to end violence and achieve peace.

"No wonder he was awarded the Julio Curio Peace Prize in 1974. We cannot end violence and atrocities alone, we've to rise to the occasion and walk together in partnership and collaboration to end the venom of hatred, ignorance and violence across nations," he said, adding, "Let's dream and dream of a better world for all."

The speakers talked about the Rohingya crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic, equal distribution of vaccines, shared concerns over new the Covid-19 variant and laid emphasis on equality and social inclusion.

On the occasion of 50 years of Independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh celebrates five decades of its peace-centric diplomacy aimed at promoting sustainable development, fundamental rights and freedoms, and social justice and inclusion.

Bangladesh is hosting the World Peace Conference as part of its celebrations of the Mujib Year, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation and the Golden Jubilee of its Independence.

The idea of holding the conference is to let the world feel that peace has to be cherished in multifarious ways, perceiving that the invaluable contributions of the global pioneers are universal, and that peace will be sustainable only through social justice, equity and inclusiveness.