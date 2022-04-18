Leave gold ornaments with relatives: DMP to Eid vacationers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 10:14 pm

Leave gold ornaments with relatives: DMP to Eid vacationers

The DMP commissioner directed police officials to be on high alert to prevent crime during Ramadan and the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam has advised people who will leave Dhaka to celebrate Eid to leave their expensive gold ornaments with relatives for safekeeping if necessary.

"During Eid, many people go to their village homes to celebrate Eid ul fitr with their loved ones. As their homes remain empty at this time, they are advised to leave their gold ornaments in the custody of relatives," he said at a monthly crime review meeting at the DMP headquarters on Monday.

At the meeting, the DMP commissioner told police officials that in order to prevent any mishap at this time, it is necessary to talk to the security guards of houses and take required measures, according to the DMP Media Wing portal, "DMP News".

"As 15 Ramadan has come to an end, now city shopping malls will gradually see huge crowds. To rob the crowds, Malam and Agyan (dope) parties will increase at this time. Therefore, the patrol teams of police stations have to be more vigilant," he said.

However, criminal activities cannot be prevented only by guarding. If necessary, special teams have to be formed to arrest criminals, he said.

He added that criminals should be identified, arrested, and brought under the law to curtail such crimes.

Shafiqul Islam said traffic congestion has also increased with Eid coming up.  "For this, if necessary, you have to coordinate with the police in the surrounding districts to keep the traffic at the entrances to Dhaka city flowing smoothly," he told the traffic division.

