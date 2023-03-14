At least 10 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

At least ten people, including police and students, were injured in clashes that erupted between Daffodil International University students and locals in Savar's Ashulia Union on Monday night.

Anwar Habib, public relations officer of Daffodil International University, told the Business Standard that seven students sustained injuries during the clash.

The clashes took place at 10pm on Monday in Ashulia's Gauripur and Kumkumari area. Later, police arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control.

The clash started when a Daffodil International University student locked into an altercation with the locals following a collision between his motorcycle and a Leguna in Gauripur's Bottola area, reports UNB quoting Hossain Ali, a member of ward no 4 of Ashulia Union Parishad.

"Later, at around 10pm, the student went to the Daffodil campus in the Dattapara area and informed the other students about the matter. Hundreds of students came together and attacked more than 100 shops in the Gauripur and Kumkumari areas, vandalising and looting them," Ali told UNB.

Over 100 shops were vandalised and looted during the clashes, UNB's Savar correspondent confirmed.

The situation in the area has been at a standstill since the incident.

According to students, locals in the area want to establish dominance over the students. Students are reportedly fearing for their safety outside of the university campus.

Following the incident, university authorities suspended all academic activities at Daffodil International University on Tuesday (14 March).

The identity of the student whose motorcycle was involved in the collision is still unknown.

Ashulia police said the matter is being investigated.