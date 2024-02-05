BRAC Bank, DIU partner to advance women entrepreneurship through 'Uddokta 101'

BRAC Bank, DIU partner to advance women entrepreneurship through &#039;Uddokta 101&#039;

BRAC Bank and Daffodil International University have joined hands to run a comprehensive Entrepreneur Accelerator Programme aimed at helping grassroots women entrepreneurs become successful in business. 

The two organizations have partnered for the intensive training programme styled 'Uddokta 101', an initiative of the bank's women banking segment 'TARA', reads a press release.

'Uddokta 101' is a targeted certification course for aspiring women entrepreneurs with at least one year of business experience. The programme will facilitate promising women business owners in honing their managerial and entrepreneurial skills, helping them sustain and expand their businesses.

Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director & head of SME Banking, BRAC Bank; and Professor Dr M Lutfar Rahman, vice chancellor of Daffodil International University; signed a partnership agreement at the university campus in Dhaka on 24 January.

From BRAC Bank, Ekram Kabir, head of Communications; Jakirul Islam, head of Strategic Partnership and Digital Financial services; Khadija Mariam, head of Women Entrepreneur Cell; Md Kayser Hasan, senior manager, Business Transformation & Product, were present.

From Daffodil International University, Professor Dr SM Mahbub Ul Haque Majumder, pro-vice chancellor; Professor Dr Mostafa Kamal, dean, Academic Affairs; Professor Dr Mohammed Masum Iqbal, dean, Faculty of Business & Entrepreneurship; and Dr Mohammed Nadir Bin Ali, registrar, were present.

'Uddokta 101' will ensure female entrepreneurs' financial and digital inclusion by giving them access to resources and financial education. Leveraging on their business knowledge and skills, women business owners can revitalize their enterprises, create more jobs and contribute more to the economy.

In the three-month-long training session, the aspiring entrepreneurs will deep dive into a business plans, record keeping, accounting, taxation, compliance, HR management, operations and supply chain management, e-business, export-import management and important aspects of business management.

