RMG unrest: 16,000 accused in 34 vandalism cases in Ashulia, Gazipur

Approximately 16,000 people face accusations in a total of 34 cases filed in connection with the arson attacks and vandalism in various factories in Ashulia and Gazipur, amidst the ongoing RMG workers' movement seeking an increase in minimum wages.

In Gazipur, over 12,000 individuals have been accused in around 22 cases related to arson attacks and vandalism during the RMG unrest in the past three weeks.

According to Gazipur Metropolitan Deputy Police Commissioner (DB North-Media) Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, some 122 people have been arrested in these cases as of Sunday (12 November). Among the accused, 107 have been named, while the identities of over 12,000 individuals remain unknown, with the majority believed to be garment workers.

With the filing of five new cases at the Ashulia police station, the total number of cases has reached 17 in connection with the vandalism of garment factories in Dhaks' Ashulia.

"In total 5 new cases have been filed after the previous 12 cases. Out of 17 cases, 61 people have been named in 4 cases, rest are unnamed," Additional Superintendent of Police (Savar Circle) Shahidul Islam told The Business Standard (TBS) on Monday (13 November).

"Seven people have been arrested over unrest in Ashulia, and the number of accused in the 17 cases is estimated to be around 3,500 to 4,000," he added.

Following the filing of these cases, RMG workers in Gazipur are living in apprehension of potential arrests.

In four of the cases, the police are the plaintiffs, while in the rest, factory officials whose establishments suffered damage are the complainants.

Ibrahim Khan highlighted the unrest in Gazipur, stating, "Since the commencement of the RMG workers' movement for increased minimum wages, various factories in Gazipur have experienced attacks, vandalism, and incidents of arson, leading to casualties, including the tragic death of a female worker in a factory fire.

"A total of 17 cases have been filed on behalf of the affected factory authorities, naming 107 individuals. By Saturday night, 122 arrests had been made, and the number of unknown accused surpassed 12,000."

However, an alternate source suggested that the actual count of accused individuals in these cases may exceed 15,000.

Amidst the ongoing garment workers' protests at Ashulia of Savar and in Gazipur, factory authorities on Sunday (12 November) suspended operations of 78 RMG factories employing approximately 300,000 workers, citing Article 13/1 of the labour law.

Fifty-two of these factories are located in Ashulia, 25 in Konabari of Gazipur, and one in the capital's Uttara.

The move came after weeks of workers' protests demanding a hike in the minimum wage, resulting in three deaths and numerous injuries.

On Monday (13 November) morning, some 58 garment factories remained shuttered in Ashulia.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Superintendent of Savar Industrial Police-1 Mohammad Sarwar Alam, said that the 58 factories remained shut in Ashulia under Section 13(1) of the Labor Act .

However, all other factories within the industrial area, workers and factory activities are functioning as usual.

The garments sector — the jewel in Bangladesh's export crown, with exports reaching over $46.99 billion in the fiscal year 2023 — has been ravaged by weeks of protests recently. On 21 October, workers demanded that their minimum wage be increased from the existing Tk8,000 to Tk20,390 while the owners have proposed to increase it to Tk10,400.

On 30 October, at least two people were killed and about 40 injured in massive clashes between police and ready-made garment workers in several industrial areas in Ashulia, Savar, and Gazipur.

Following the weeklong clashes, the factory owners on 1 November agreed to pay higher minimum wages to garment workers than Tk10,400, which they proposed earlier.

Earlier on 7 November, the RMG wage board fixed the minimum wage for the sector at Tk12,500 after discussing with factory owners and workers' representatives.

On 12 November, the labour and employment ministry published a gazette fixing the minimum wage for the sector at Tk12,500.

If anyone has any recommendations or objections regarding the wages, they have the opportunity to inform the Chairman of the Minimum Wage Board Liaquat Ali Molla in writing within the next 14 days, states the gazette published on Sunday (13 November).

The board will make recommendations to the government after considering the objections or recommendations received within this period, the gazette said.