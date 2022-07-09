Top BCL leaders defy rules by stopping cars for selfies on Padma Bridge

Law & order

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 07:48 pm

Related News

Top BCL leaders defy rules by stopping cars for selfies on Padma Bridge

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 07:48 pm
Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

Photos of top Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders, including central committee president Al-Nahean Khan Joy, have taken the internet by storm Saturday (9 July).

Selfies of them posing on the Padma Bridge have been posted on social networking site Facebook by BCL leader Tilottama Sikder on Saturday, which were taken on their journey to Barishal via the newly-constructed Padma Bridge.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) has banned the parking of any vehicle on the Padma Bridge and taking photographs standing on the bridge.

The BCL president recently visited Padma Bridge with fellow BCL activists while on their way to Barishal to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha.

While it is a clear violation of rules, they have done it and flaunted it in social media.

BCL's central unit vice-presidents Rakib Hossain and Tilottama Sikder, Dhaka North BCL President Ibrahim Hossain, Assistant Secretary (press and publications) Amanullah Aman Sagar, are few of those seen in the selfies.

While some party workers shared by photos out of enthusiasm, few criticised the act, questioning what their followers will learn from this violation of rules.

 

Top News

Padma Bridge / selfie / BCL leaders

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kajal Chowdhury in his Film Fair Video store in the capital’s Sobhanbag. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Pause, Rewind, Play: A time when Film Fair Video was part of our urban culture

8h | Panorama
Recipe for Koab

Recipe for Koab

7h | Food
Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

9h | Food
Bagari Ranga beef recipe. Photo: Collected

Eid special recipe: Bagari Ranga beef

9h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Kamarpatti in Cumilla's Chawk Bazar busy for Eid

Kamarpatti in Cumilla's Chawk Bazar busy for Eid

3h | Videos
Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

9h | Videos
Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

10h | Videos
Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty