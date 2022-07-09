Top BCL leaders defy rules by stopping cars for selfies on Padma Bridge

Photos of top Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders, including central committee president Al-Nahean Khan Joy, have taken the internet by storm Saturday (9 July).

Selfies of them posing on the Padma Bridge have been posted on social networking site Facebook by BCL leader Tilottama Sikder on Saturday, which were taken on their journey to Barishal via the newly-constructed Padma Bridge.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) has banned the parking of any vehicle on the Padma Bridge and taking photographs standing on the bridge.

The BCL president recently visited Padma Bridge with fellow BCL activists while on their way to Barishal to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha.

While it is a clear violation of rules, they have done it and flaunted it in social media.

BCL's central unit vice-presidents Rakib Hossain and Tilottama Sikder, Dhaka North BCL President Ibrahim Hossain, Assistant Secretary (press and publications) Amanullah Aman Sagar, are few of those seen in the selfies.

While some party workers shared by photos out of enthusiasm, few criticised the act, questioning what their followers will learn from this violation of rules.