Proposed road transport law amendment  to increase anarchy on roads: TIB

The amendments proposed in the draft Road Transport (Amendment) Act, 2024 is self-destructive and will increase anarchy on the roads, the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said today (28 March).

Voicing grave concerns regarding the amendments in a statement, the civil society organisation said the exclusion of public interest in the proposed amendment will steer the law away from its core objectives, weaken it further, and ultimately intensify the hostage situation regarding road management by owners and workers.

However, TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman cautiously praised some provisions in the draft, including compulsory vehicle insurance [Section 60(2)], assigning supervisors (Section 71), and displaying fare charts with penalties for demanding or collecting extra fares (Section 80).

These three specific amendments are in line with TIB's research-based recommendations.

The civil society organisation also noted that the "despite the optimistic inception of the Road Transport Act 2018 following protests by young students, its implementation remains far from reality, leading to a surge in street anarchy, lawlessness, and insecurity."

The cabinet on 13 March gave in-principle approval to the draft of Road Transport (Amendment) Act, 2024, reducing punishments under various sections, including irregularities in driving licence issuance.

Citing media reports in this regard, the TIB said the draft Road Transport (Amendment) Act, 2024, includes amendments to at least 12 sections resulting in reduction in punishments and penalties for drivers and helpers.

Media reports mentioned that penalties and punishments have been reduced in sections 69, 70, 81, 85, 86, 90, 98, and 105 of the proposed amendment.

Speaking about the proposed draft law, TIB chief Iftekharuzzaman said, "While it was crucial to logically increase punishments and penalties to establish order in the road transport system and ensure citizens' safety, any decrease in penalties through the amendment will worsen chaos on the roads and pose a greater risk to the public."

Furthermore, he said the amendments will encourage a tendency to break laws among drivers and workers, leading to further disorder on the roads.

He noted that despite the government's apparent initiatives to improve road safety, the proposed amendment seems to go against these efforts.

"On one hand, it risks increasing irregularities, corruption, and street disorder, and on the other hand, it will further raise the number of tragic loss of lives," said Iftekharuzzaman.

In a recent study, TIB has underscored the gravity of the hostage situation imposed by a faction of transport owners and workers in the road transport system.

Speaking on the issue, Iftekharuzzaman said, "The move to reduce punishments and penalties through amending the law is apparently intertwined with the hostage situation."

Iftekhar alleged that politically-backed owners' and workers' associations wield influence over the government to push for the amendments that lessen penalties.

"If these amendments are approved in the parliament, it will disregard the public interests. We implore the government to veer away from this self-destructive course," he said.

The TIB executive director also voiced profound concerns over lack of transparency in the draft amendment process, as none of the proposed steps were made publicly accessible for the relevant stakeholders.

The civil society organisation asserts that amending the law under pressure and influence from the very group, meant to be regulated by it, undermines its universal acceptance and effectiveness in meeting public demands and ensuring safety.

Additionally, such amendments risk deviating the law from its original objectives, it stated.

The organisation recommended the inclusion of opinions from experts and other stakeholders before finalising the Act.