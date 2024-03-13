Road Transport Act amendment draft gets cabinet nod with massive reduction of punishment

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the cabinet meeting at Prime Minister's Office in the capital on Wednesday (13 March). Photo: PID

The cabinet today (March 13) gave in-principle approval to the draft of Road Transport (Amendment) Act, 2024, reducing punishments under various sections, including irregularities in driving licence issuance.

This approval came during a cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister's Office in the capital.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said the approved draft law incorporates the conversion of two non-bailable clauses into bailable ones.

He said the proposal to reduce the financial penalty and imprisonment in 12 sections has been approved.

The cabinet secretary mentioned that the decision to amend this law was made during the 26th meeting of the National Road Safety Council.

A three-member committee was formed for this purpose, he said, adding that after consulting with stakeholders, the committee proposed these changes, which have received in-principle approval from the cabinet.

He explained that Section 69 of the existing act stipulates a penalty of 2 years imprisonment and a fine of Tk5 lakh for irregularities related to the preparation of a driving licence.

In the amended law, this penalty is being reduced to Tk3 lakh, he said.

The cabinet secretary further stated that if an individual drives a vehicle after their driving licence has been revoked or cancelled, the punishment under existing law is 3 months imprisonment and a fine of Tk25,000.

"Now, the fine is being reduced to Tk15,000 while maintaining the imprisonment term," he added.

Section 71 of the amended act is introducing the requirement for obtaining a licence for transport supervisors.

Section 80 of the existing law stipulates a penalty of 1 month imprisonment and a fine of Tk10,000 for non-display of the transport fare chart and demanding additional fare. In the amended law, this fine is being reduced to Tk2,000.

Similarly, Section 81 of the existing law has provision for 6 months imprisonment and a fine of Tk50,000 for tampering with the fare meter. In the amended law, this punishment is reduced to 3 months imprisonment and a fine of Tk25,000.

Section 83 of the draft of the Road Transport (Amendment) Act prohibits extortion.

It has been clarified that taking terminal charges beyond the official gazette notification will be considered a case of extortion.

Additionally, the fine for disobeying the traffic signal under Section 85 has been reduced to Tk2,000 from Tk10,000.