'No gathering on Dhaka streets,' says DMP as political parties gear up for 28 Oct rallies

&#039;No gathering on Dhaka streets,&#039; says DMP as political parties gear up for 28 Oct rallies

No political parties will be allowed to hold rallies or meetings on the streets of Dhaka, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police said today as the ruling and opposition parties are gearing up for massive rallies on 28 October in the capital.

In order to secure permission for the rallies, political parties will have to apply after fixing a venue in open spaces or fields, DMP Joint Commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarkar told journalists on Thursday at his office.

"I am hoping that in consideration of [the sufferings] of ordinary people, the political parties will think about holding the rallies in open spaces," he said. 

"It can be an open space or a field. Dhaka is a mega city. If thousands of people congregate here, then two and a half crore city dwellers face problems, those who are sick face difficulties to go to hospital or doctor," he added.

The DMP official's comments come ahead as the ruling Awami League, opposition BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami announced to hold massive rallies in the capital on 28 October. Of the parties, AL has announced that it will hold its rally at the South Gate of Baitul Mukarram mosque, BNP at Nayapaltan, and Jamaat at Motijheel's Shapla Chattar.

The DMP is yet to permit any of the parties' to hold rallies at the proposed venues. However, all three parties on Thursday said they are adamant on holding their programmes at their proposed locations.

Asked what the DMP will do if BNP remains firm about their decision, the DMP joint commissioner said political leaders often make announcements to keep the party activists motivated.

"We are not taking it into consideration. We will consider what is in the law," he said.

Mentioning the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance, 1976, Biplob said the ordinance states that permission of DMP commissioner must be obtained to hold any meeting in Dhaka city.

If programmes are held without the commissioner's permission, they will be violating the law.

"But I hope the political parties will obey the law and cooperate with the police. We also want to help everyone," the DMP official said.

No Jamaat rally will be permitted

Meanwhile, Biplob also said there is no way to allow Jamaat-e-Islami to hold a rally at Shapla Chattar in the city on 28 October.

"Zero tolerance for rally by Jamaat-e-Islami. They won't be allowed to hold meetings in Dhaka city. To curb public sufferings, the DMP has requested the Awami League and the BNP to look for alternative places for their public meetings instead of streets," he said.

