Circuit bench in Chattogram by this year: Law minister 

A circuit bench of the High Court will be established again in Chattogram within this year, law minister Anisul Huq announced.

The minister also expressed hope that the dispute between the lawyers association and the district administration over the court hill will be resolved soon.

The minister made the declaration by joining virtually at a programme on Saturday organized by Chattogram District Lawyers Association.

Anisul Huq said that the new Chief Justice has been considering his proposal to form a circuit bench which might be materialized within this year.

In 1982, a permanent bench of the HC was established in Chattogram which was converted into a circuit bench in 1986. As many as six circuit bench sustained at that time as per Article 100 of the Constitution.

The circuit bench was again turned into a permanent bench as a section of lawyers in Dhaka started movement against circuit benches.

Then again in 1989 six HC benches in Chattogram, Rangpur, Jashore, Barisal, Cumilla and Sylhet were brought back to Dhaka.

In 2010, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a programme pledged to again establish a circuit bench in Chattogram.