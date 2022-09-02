High Court Circuit Bench in Ctg to be set up within two months: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said the demand for the formation of a High Court Circuit Bench in Chattogram will be fulfilled within the next two months.

Hasan, also joint secretary of Awami League (AL), said that the Law Minister has assured him to set up a Circuit Bench in Chattogram within the next couple of months to meet the long-cherished demand of its lawyers.

The information minister said these as the chief guest at the installation ceremony of executive committee of Chattogram district bar association on Thursday night.

Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel and Chairman of Bangladesh Bar Council and Attorney General Advocate A. M Amin Uddin, among others, virtually participated in the discussion.

He said the learned lawyers are the natural leaders of society, they can play a great role in shaping the society and state and channelizing the society in the right direction.

That is why it is easy for them to do politics in their arena, he added.

Dr. Hasan Mahmud said, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman also wanted to become a lawyer.

"He was a student of law department in Dhaka University. His father also wanted him to become a lawyer. Those who have read Bangabandhu's unfinished autobiography know about this. But he could not become a lawyer because Dhaka University expelled him," he added.

He said, "if you look at the life of renowned politicians of the world, it can be seen that India's Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru were lawyers. Those who led the India's freedom struggle were also lawyers,".

The Broadcasting Minister said that the legal profession is helpful to do politics.

"If you look at the first parliament of our country, the parliament of 70, the legislature of East Pakistan before the independence of the country, the legislature of Pakistan and the legislature of Bengal in India, the majority members were lawyers. Lawyers are still the majority in our cabinet, because lawyers are the natural leaders of society," he added.

Dr Hasan Mahmud said that many members of the Chattogram Bar have played a role in the turning of history.

Hasan said the past members of the Bar participated in the struggle for independence of this country, the independence struggle of India before the partition.

He said many learned lawyers were members of this association.

"There are still many members who have more knowledge than many prominent lawyers. In that regard, I think Chattogram Bar is the most prosperous district bar in Bangladesh. Many members of Chattogram Bar have played a role in the turning of history," he added.

Chattogram district Bar Asssociation President Muktijuddah Abu Mohammad Hashem presided over the function while Chattogram District and Sessions Judge Aziz Ahmad Bhuiyan, Metropolitan Sessions Judge Dr Begum Zebunnesa, Bangladesh Bar Council Member SM Badrul Anwar, President of Supreme Court Bar Association Mumtaz Uddin Fakir, its General Secretary Abdun Noor Dulal, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rabiul Alam Bhuiyan, District Bar Association General Secretary AHM Ziauddin, its Senior Vice President Shafiq Ullah, Vice President Aziz Uddin Haider and former President Enamul Haque, among others, spoke on the occasion.

