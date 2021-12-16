Banani police finally takes sergeant’s case over her father’s accident

The Banani Police Station finally registered the case of a police sergeant, 14 days after her father, a former BGB member, was hit by a car.

Police recorded the case today, Noor-e-Azam, officer-in-charge of Banani Thana, confirmed to The Business Standard.

The driver of the car, along with two unnamed persons, have been accused in the case, said Noor-e-Azam.

Earlier on 2 December midnight, the victim, Monoranjan, was seriously injured when a car hit him while he was standing with his bike near Chairman Bari U-Loop in Banani area of the capital.

His right leg had to be amputated up to the knee due to the infection.

He is being treated in the intensive care unit of a hospital.

Following the incident, Monoranjan's daughter Mahua Hajong, who is a police sergeant at the traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, tried to file a case several times but it was not taken.

The incident later drew huge criticism on social media.