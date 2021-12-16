Banani police finally takes sergeant’s case over her father’s accident

Law & order

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 10:05 pm

Related News

Banani police finally takes sergeant’s case over her father’s accident

The driver of the car, along with two unnamed persons, have been accused in the case

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 10:05 pm
Banani police finally takes sergeant’s case over her father’s accident

The Banani Police Station finally registered the case of a police sergeant, 14 days after her father, a former BGB member, was hit by a car.

Police recorded the case today, Noor-e-Azam, officer-in-charge of Banani Thana, confirmed to The Business Standard.

The driver of the car, along with two unnamed persons, have been accused in the case, said Noor-e-Azam.

Earlier on 2 December midnight, the victim, Monoranjan, was seriously injured when a car hit him while he was standing with his bike near Chairman Bari U-Loop in Banani area of the capital.

His right leg had to be amputated up to the knee due to the infection.

He is being treated in the intensive care unit of a hospital.

Following the incident, Monoranjan's daughter Mahua Hajong, who is a police sergeant at the traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, tried to file a case several times but it was not taken.

The incident later drew huge criticism on social media.

Bangladesh / Top News

police sergeant / case / Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shahid Ali got shot on the leg during a battle. He now has to use special shoes for walking. He lives in the countryside with his family of five. He comes to the city once in a month to collect the honorarium from the Government. Photo: Abir Abdullah

Life of our maimed war veterans

1h | In Focus
At least 697 workers have died in 453 non-RMG factory disasters in the last 10 years. Photo: Reuters

Factory fire kills again. This is why there is no stop in sight

22h | Panorama
Touhid Parvez Biplob in his farm. Photo: Courtesy 

Want to start a new career in farming? Here is how to begin

10h | Pursuit
A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

3h | Videos
What 16 December means to you?

What 16 December means to you?

3h | Videos
Mr Absar

Mr Absar

3h | Videos
The reason why Niazi signed surrender doc at Racecourse

The reason why Niazi signed surrender doc at Racecourse

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company