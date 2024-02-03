Law minister vows legal action against attempts to halt Bangladesh's progress

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 February, 2024, 03:35 pm
File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq
File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq

Legal action will be taken against those who attempt to halt the country's progress, Law Minister Anisul Huq said today (3 January).

"We will not tolerate any acts of terrorism. We are on the path of development and cannot be taken backwards. Those attempting to take us back will be dealt with through legal means," he said during a public meeting held in Brahnambaria's Akhaura.

"The sole purpose of BNP-Jamaat is to ensure that the people of Bangladesh remain in distress. When we went to the elections in 2014, they [BNP-Jamaat] engaged in arson and terrorism under the guise of boycotting the elections and killed innocent people by setting them on fire in buses," said Anisul Huq.

"Then, during the 2018 elections, BNP-Jamaat engaged in nomination trading. They laundered money and took it abroad. They issued 3-4 nominations per seat but did not participate in the elections," he added.

Regarding conspiracies surrounding the 12th national elections, the minister said, "Similar conspiracies were plotted by them [BNP-Jamaat] for the 2024 elections. They do not come to the people for votes. They think that if they cry to some elders abroad, they might be able to sneak into power through the back door.

"The founders of BNP, who engaged in politics through murder and maintained power, are now recognised by the people of Bangladesh. You cannot play those games anymore. Now, the people of Bangladesh will control Bangladesh's destiny," he added.

Anisul said the people elected their representatives on 7 January who will serve the people of Bangladesh.

"That is the mandate and it shall be so," he added.

