Law enforcement forces take action if political programmes create public nuisance: Home minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 November, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 02:43 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Law enforcement forces only take action against political programmes if they create a public nuisance and cause violence, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

"Any political party can hold programmes. But law and order forces take action if those create a public and cause violence," the minister said while speaking to reporters at the secretariat on Thursday (3 November). 

"Action is taken against government officials only if there is a lack of competence and patriotism," he added.

Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal further said: "Those who lack skills and lack patriotism are sent to retirement. It is a regular process."

