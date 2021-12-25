Launch fire: Probe committee visits accident spots 

The probe committee to investigate MV Abhijan 10 launch fire has examined the vessel docked at Jhalokathi launch ghat.

Headed by Shipping Ministry Joint Secretary Tofail Ahmed, the seven-member inquiry committee also visited nearby Biakul village Saturday, where the launch was washed ashore after the accident.

They spoke with the villagers who took part in the rescue activity to put out the blaze early Friday.

"We are in talks with the surviving passengers of the launch. The committee will try to submit the probe report within the given deadline," Tofail Ahmed told the media.

He further said the vessel had carried more passengers than the launch owner suggested.

Earlier, the committee visited Gabkhan channel shore, where some of the passengers got down in an attempt to survive the fire accident.

At least 40 passengers perished and scores others injured after a massive fire broke out in the engine room of the launch in the middle of Sugandha River off the coast of Jhalakathi Sadar upazila early Friday.

The number of casualties is likely to rise as many of the passengers have severe burns.

The incident took place around 3am while the launch was on its way to Barguna from Dhaka.

According to Jhalokathi District Police, 37 passengers are still missing after the incident.

However, the number of missing is at least 54 people as per the data from Red Crescent Bangladesh Jhalokathi district office.

Rescue operations are still underway in and around the launch ghat in search of the missing persons. Besides, the relatives of the missing are also looking for them by renting trawlers.

The vessel was reportedly carrying about 1,000 passengers, according to witnesses and passengers.

Passengers who escaped from the fire incident said the fire broke out from the canteen and engine room and continued for hours.

Within five to ten minutes, the flames engulfed the vessel.

Bangladesh Integrated Water Resources Assessment will provide Tk1.5 lakh in financial aid to the families of each of those killed in Friday's launch fire.