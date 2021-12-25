Launch fire: Probe committee visits accident spots 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
25 December, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 04:48 pm

Related News

Launch fire: Probe committee visits accident spots 

The number of casualties is likely to rise

TBS Report 
25 December, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 04:48 pm
Probe committee members examining the vessel. Photo: TBS
Probe committee members examining the vessel. Photo: TBS

The probe committee to investigate MV Abhijan 10 launch fire has examined the vessel docked at Jhalokathi launch ghat.

Headed by Shipping Ministry Joint Secretary Tofail Ahmed, the seven-member inquiry committee also visited nearby Biakul village Saturday, where the launch was washed ashore after the accident. 

They spoke with the villagers who took part in the rescue activity to put out the blaze early Friday. 

"We are in talks with the surviving passengers of the launch. The committee will try to submit the probe report within the given deadline," Tofail Ahmed told the media. 

He further said the vessel had carried more passengers than the launch owner suggested. 

Earlier, the committee visited Gabkhan channel shore, where some of the passengers got down in an attempt to survive the fire accident. 

At least 40 passengers perished and scores others injured after a massive fire broke out in the engine room of the launch in the middle of Sugandha River off the coast of Jhalakathi Sadar upazila early Friday.

The number of casualties is likely to rise as many of the passengers have severe burns.

The incident took place around 3am while the launch was on its way to Barguna from Dhaka.

According to Jhalokathi District Police, 37 passengers are still missing after the incident. 

However, the number of missing is at least 54 people as per the data from Red Crescent Bangladesh Jhalokathi district office. 

Rescue operations are still underway in and around the launch ghat in search of the missing persons. Besides, the relatives of the missing are also looking for them by renting trawlers. 

The vessel was reportedly carrying about 1,000 passengers, according to witnesses and passengers.

Passengers who escaped from the fire incident said the fire broke out from the canteen and engine room and continued for hours.

Within five to ten minutes, the flames engulfed the vessel. 

Bangladesh Integrated Water Resources Assessment will provide Tk1.5 lakh in financial aid to the families of each of those killed in Friday's launch fire.

Top News

Launch fire / Accident / Fire accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

7h | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

9h | Wheels
There is more energy this Christmas and the church is preparing to host around 2,000 people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Father and a church: Life behind Holy Rosary Church gates

9h | Panorama
Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

45m | Videos
Christmas Bangladesh

Christmas Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

3h | Videos
Interesting alcohol law around the world

Interesting alcohol law around the world

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one