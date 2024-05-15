Chandpur 150 MW power plant resumes partial production after a month

UNB
15 May, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 09:24 am

Photo via UNB
Photo via UNB

The Chandpur 150 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant returned to production early yesterday (14 May) after being closed for more than one month due to oil leakage in its bearings.

The plant resumed its production with 50 MW from a 100 MW unit amid the ongoing gas crisis around 1am, Superintending Engineer Mohammad Nurul Absar, manager of the plant, confirmed the information to UNB last afternoon.

He said that the 150 MW plant came into production on 10 March this year after a long 14-month closure as part of regular testing since December 2022.

The 100 MW capacity unit had been supplying 50 MW for the March after it had gone for production, he said.

However, the other 50 MW unit could not be started yet, the engineer said.

But on 5 April, production was halted again due to a fire caused by oil leakage in the generator bearing, he said.

Power generation has resumed after a month and eight days of closure for repair work of oil leakage in bearings. However, due to the gas crisis, it is now possible to produce 50 MW from 100 MW unit, the engineer said, adding that they would go for production from the 100 MW unit if the supply of gas increases.

On 25 April 2010, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of the power plant at Balurmath in the district town.

Chinese company Chengda Engineering Ltd built the power plant at a cost of Tk1,200 crore.

