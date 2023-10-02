JCD leader dies, 3 hurt in Chandpur road crash

A local leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) was killed and three people were injured in a collision between a bus and an autorickshaw in Kachua upazila of Chandpur district on Monday.

The deceased, Omar Faruk, 35, was general secretary of a faction of the JCD's Kachua upazila unit, hailing from Teguria village under the upazila.

The injured were Abu Taher, 60, his wife Jabin Khan, 50, and Nabin Hossain, 30. All victims were passengers of the autorickshaw.

According to the police and locals, a Dhaka-bound bus of Al Arafa Paribahan collided with the autorickshaw on Kachua-Gouripur road in Ghagra Bazar Natunpara Jame Masjid area, leaving the four critically injured.

They were rushed to Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared the JCD leader dead upon arrival, said Kachua police station's officer in-charge Ibrahim Khalil.

The injured were later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, he added.

The bus and the autorickshaw were seized but the drivers managed to flee. A legal process is underway, said the police official.