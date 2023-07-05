Bangladesh, Kuwait PMs express satisfaction over bilateral ties

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah today expressed their satisfaction over the bilateral relationships, which is growing in depth and dimensions over time.

The two leaders had a telephone conversation this afternoon, said a press release of the Prime Minister's Press Wing.

During the conversation, Sheikh Hasina mentioned that the Bangladeshi people working in Kuwait and the "Bangladesh Contingent" in the Kuwait Army bear the legacy and strength of a longstanding partnership.

Kuwait Prime Minister Al-Sabah acknowledged the dedicated and diligent role of the Bangladesh Army in rebuilding his country's defence.

He also lauded the role of Bangladeshi expatriates for development of the two countries.

Both the leaders agreed to work together in the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) with the mutual expectation of the next successful General Assembly Meeting in early July 2023 in Bangkok.

The two leaders invited each other to visit their respective countries, underscoring the need for regular high-level consultations to elevate bilateral cooperation to a new level.