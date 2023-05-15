Khulna city polls: Ex-MP Abdul Gaffar backs out of mayoral race

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 06:45 pm

Former Member of Parliament Abdul Gaffar Biswas has announced his withdrawal from the race for mayoral post in the Khulna City Corporation elections.

The former Jatiya Party lawmaker made the announcement in a press conference at Khulna Press Club on Monday (15 May).

Biswas stated that his decision came as per Jatiya Party's unanimous decision, as he intends to participate as a Member of Parliament from either the Khulna-2 or Khulna-3 constituency in the national elections.

He said, "I have all the preparation and ability for the city polls. Although I did not get the party nomination, I was confident to be elected in the polls as an independent candidate. But Jatiya Party's chief patron Raushan Ershad requested me to prioritise participation in the upcoming national elections over the city polls."

Jatiya Party Khula district unit president Shafiqul Islam Madhu got the party nomination for the post of mayor in the upcoming Khulna City Corporation elections. 

To show his unity and support, Gaffar decided not to participate in the election, extending his full support to Shafiqul Islam as the party's official candidate.

Khulna City Corporation

