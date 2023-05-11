Khalek resigns as mayor to contest Khulna city polls

Talukdar Abdul Khalek has resigned from the post of Khulna mayor to participate in the upcoming Khulna City Corporation (KCC) elections.

He handed over his resignation letter to Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Md Tajul Islam at 5:30pm Thursday.

Khalek said, "I have resigned from the post of mayor to participate in the re-election. I will submit the nomination papers in three-four days."

Khulna City Corporation elections will be held on 12 June.

On 15 May 2018, veteran politician Khalek started his second term as the mayor of Khulna. He was elected the mayor of Khulna for the first time in 2008.

However, in the 2013 elections, he was defeated by the BNP candidate.