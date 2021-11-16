Khaleda’s plea to travel abroad not acceptable anymore: Law minister

Law Minister Anisul Haq today turned down the possibility of allowing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to travel abroad for better treatment.

"Nothing can be done now as the matter has already been settled," the minister said at the ongoing 15th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad.

BNP lawmaker Rumeen Farhana told the parliament, "If the government wants it can allow the party leader to travel outside the country as a person on bail under special consideration."

Responding to her, the law minister said no disposed application can be reviewed according to Section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

"The government granted Khaleda the temporary release on conditions that she will remain at her home and receive treatment inside the country," Anisul Huq said.

"If Khaleda wants to go abroad, she will have to go back to jail and submit a new application. Only then it can be taken to be reconsidered by the government," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application urging the government again to allow the ailing former prime minister to go abroad for advanced treatment.

In the application, he said, the government's cooperation was sought to send Khaleda abroad either by granting her bail through the court or giving permission.

Khaleda's personal medical team member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain confirmed the matter, saying it is the fifth time the BNP chief's family sought the government's permission to take her abroad.

Her family applied to the government last time in August this year to take her abroad for better treatment, but the government turned it down saying there is no scope for a convicted person to avail such a scope.

Khaleda has been undergoing treatment in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital in the capital.

On Saturday, she was readmitted to the hospital for follow-up treatment, nearly a week after she was discharged from it.

It is for the third time that the 76-year-old BNP chief was admitted to the hospital this year for various health complications.

On 25 October, the BNP chief underwent a surgery and biopsy test at Evercare Hospital as she had a small lump in one part of her body.

Later, her biopsy report was sent to the USA and the UK for review and no sign of cancer was detected.

The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

A physician at her medical team said Khaleda is now suffering from a critical cardiac problem while her blood sugar is out of control and haemoglobin level in her blood has dropped.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on 25 March last year.

On 19 September, the government for the fourth time extended the suspension of her jail term with conditions that she will not leave the country and stay at her Gulshan home.