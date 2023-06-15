Khaleda Zia is very ill, fighting for life: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is very ill and is fighting death for her life, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today.

"She has been imprisoned in a false case out of political revenge. Khaleda Zia is very ill and fighting for her life. Doctors are asking to send her abroad for better treatment immediately. But instead of doing that, the government is saying that we are doing politics over her illness. We don't have the language to answer it; the only answer is the people's uprising," he said during a discussion meeting at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Thursday (15 June).

Regarding the news about the recent reshuffle and promotion in the police, the BNP secretary general said, "The government is organising the administration in their own way with the elections ahead."

Criticising the ruling party, Mirza Fakhrul said, "The Awami League always has been corrupt. During their time, there has been looting and terrorism. We know them, they talk big now. They cannot tolerate different opinions. The Awami League has now become a curse. The person who speaks loudly in the tea shop, and talks while banging on the table, people deem them as Awami League.

"A movement has started and the people will win in this movement," Mirza Fakhrul said, and asked everyone to unite.

BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu, media cell convener Zahir Uddin Swapan, and former president of Dhaka Journalist Union Kadergani Chowdhury among others spoke in this discussion meeting organised by Nationalist Cultural Forum.