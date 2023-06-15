Khaleda Zia is very ill, fighting for life: Fakhrul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 03:59 pm

Related News

Khaleda Zia is very ill, fighting for life: Fakhrul

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 03:59 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is very ill and is fighting death for her life, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today. 

"She has been imprisoned in a false case out of political revenge. Khaleda Zia is very ill and fighting for her life. Doctors are asking to send her abroad for better treatment immediately. But instead of doing that, the government is saying that we are doing politics over her illness. We don't have the language to answer it; the only answer is the people's uprising," he said during a discussion meeting at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Thursday (15 June). 

Regarding the news about the recent reshuffle and promotion in the police, the BNP secretary general said, "The government is organising the administration in their own way with the elections ahead."

Criticising the ruling party, Mirza Fakhrul said, "The Awami League always has been corrupt. During their time, there has been looting and terrorism. We know them, they talk big now. They cannot tolerate different opinions. The Awami League has now become a curse. The person who speaks loudly in the tea shop, and talks while banging on the table, people deem them as Awami League.

"A movement has started and the people will win in this movement," Mirza Fakhrul said, and asked everyone to unite.

BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu, media cell convener Zahir Uddin Swapan, and former president of Dhaka Journalist Union Kadergani Chowdhury among others spoke in this discussion meeting organised by Nationalist Cultural Forum.

Top News / Politics

Khaleda Zia / BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Every two to three months, the members of Children’s Hope visit the students&#039; homes to monitor whether they are studying properly. Photos: Courtesy

Children's Hope: A holistic investment in education, not just handouts

3h | Panorama
Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

'Our main goal is to protect the lives and livelihoods of climate-vulnerable people'

7h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

1d | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

4h | TBS Money Flow
AI helps create last Beatles song

AI helps create last Beatles song

20h | TBS World
Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

23h | TBS Insight
Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Indian woman held with 1800 grams cocaine at Dhaka airport