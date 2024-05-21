Awami League doesn't care about sanctions, will continue misdeeds: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 02:20 pm

A file photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: TBS
A file photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: TBS

The ruling party does not care about the sanctions against former army chief General Aziz Ahmed as they still haven't stopped their misdeeds, Secretary General of the BNP Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir said today (21 May).

Speaking at an event in the Dhaka Reporters Unity, he said, "Democracy is being destroyed and there is corruption. The government has used all institutions, including law enforcement, army and the judiciary to suppress opposition leaders and workers. Even journalists do not have the freedom to write and express their opinions."

Regarding the extent of corruption, he said, "Those involved in the corruption and irregularities have been given responsibility of our banks. They have looted the wealth of the entire country."

He said although many were happy with the sanctions against the former chief, it was a delusion.

"Such actions have also been taken against RAB. If we can't clean our own house, no one will come to do it for us. They [the AL] have to be defeated. We will defeat them through votes if there is a fair election," he said.

He appealed to everyone to unite again to demand free and fair elections, saying, "By defeating this dictatorial government, we will establish a government of the people."

