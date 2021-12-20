“Khaddo kothon”: An app to provide info on safe food making, preservation  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 09:42 pm

The Food Minister inaugurated the application on Monday

From now on, people in Bangladesh can avail various information about how food will be safe and how to prepare and preserve those to ensure safe food, by using an application.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder inaugurated the application titled "Khaddo Kothon" at the BFSA office on Monday.

The Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) has launched the app for everyone.

According to the BFSA, the application was made for everyone. With the app people can avail all the information about different steps of food preparation, preservation methods, marketing methods of the food processors, and all kinds of laws related to food.

At the inaugural ceremony, the minister said, "Once, we used to suffer from scarcity of food and then we searched for food. At present, we have no shortage of food and now we are looking for ways to ensure safe and nutritious food for all."

The food safety authority has set up its offices in every district of the country to ensure safe food for all, the food minister said.

"The government is working sincerely to ensure safe food for everyone. Hopefully, the BSFA will soon reach every upazila," he added.

At the same time, Mujib Corner was also inaugurated at the BFSA office.

