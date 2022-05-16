Keep vigilant to prevent sabotage in name of political activities: DMP chief

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 07:43 pm

Related News

Keep vigilant to prevent sabotage in name of political activities: DMP chief

The DMP chief gave the directive to city police noting that the political agenda has increased ahead of the next general elections

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 07:43 pm
Keep vigilant to prevent sabotage in name of political activities: DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Shafiqul Islam has directed the police personnel to be vigilant so that no one can carry out arson or sabotage activities in the name of political programmes.

The DMP chief gave the directive at a monthly crime review meeting at the Rajarbagh Bangladesh Police Auditorium in the capital Monday (16 May), noting that the political agenda has increased ahead of the next general elections.

He thanked the DMP officers and forces at all levels for maintaining law and order during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Shafiqul Islam asked for continuing regular drives against theft and drug trafficking and directed the crime and traffic departments to work together to keep the sidewalks free from occupation.

Instructing everyone to work more relentlessly to prevent crime in the capital, the DMP commissioner said that everyone should keep a watchful eye so that law and order do not deteriorate. 

He said the real culprit must be brought under the law. Everyone in charge has to fulfil their responsibilities properly.

In this monthly crime review meeting, the best police officers were awarded in recognition of their good work including maintaining law and order and public safety in Dhaka city.

Top News

DMP Commissioner / Shafiqul Islam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bitcoin, by far the largest cryptocurrency, is a terrible substitute for government-issued money. Photo: Reuters

Crypto’s wild week offers a much-needed warning

6h | Panorama
Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

7h | Brands
Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

7h | Brands
Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

36m | Videos
Cultural activists pay tribute to Hassan Arif

Cultural activists pay tribute to Hassan Arif

3h | Videos
How PK Halder becomes a scamster

How PK Halder becomes a scamster

3h | Videos
How can you become proficient as a new team leader?

How can you become proficient as a new team leader?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists