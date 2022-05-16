Keep vigilant to prevent sabotage in name of political activities: DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Shafiqul Islam has directed the police personnel to be vigilant so that no one can carry out arson or sabotage activities in the name of political programmes.

The DMP chief gave the directive at a monthly crime review meeting at the Rajarbagh Bangladesh Police Auditorium in the capital Monday (16 May), noting that the political agenda has increased ahead of the next general elections.

He thanked the DMP officers and forces at all levels for maintaining law and order during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Shafiqul Islam asked for continuing regular drives against theft and drug trafficking and directed the crime and traffic departments to work together to keep the sidewalks free from occupation.

Instructing everyone to work more relentlessly to prevent crime in the capital, the DMP commissioner said that everyone should keep a watchful eye so that law and order do not deteriorate.

He said the real culprit must be brought under the law. Everyone in charge has to fulfil their responsibilities properly.

In this monthly crime review meeting, the best police officers were awarded in recognition of their good work including maintaining law and order and public safety in Dhaka city.