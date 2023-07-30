If BNP does not get permission for Monday's rally, we won't allow them on streets whatsoever: DMP Commissioner

Politics

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 08:12 pm

Related News

If BNP does not get permission for Monday's rally, we won't allow them on streets whatsoever: DMP Commissioner

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 08:12 pm
If BNP does not get permission for Monday&#039;s rally, we won&#039;t allow them on streets whatsoever: DMP Commissioner

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has said the Bangladesh National Party (BNP) will not be allowed on the streets by any means if the party does not receive authorisation to hold nationwide rallies on Monday.

Noting that the BNP has yet to get permission for Monday's protest rally in Dhaka, DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq told The Business Standard, "They [BNP] haven't applied yet. If they get permission, we will allow them. Otherwise, we won't, by any means."  

A police officer from Chattogram, on condition of anonymity, told TBS  that the rally has been permitted already. 

"We hope there will be no violence or untoward situation. It doesn't seem like too much of a problem would be cropped up. It would be an authorised assembly, so there would be no troubles like Saturday's sit-in programmes in Dhaka," he added.

Another policeman from Sylhet said there is no bar for holding peaceful assembly or procession. 

"We will look after everything in regards to security concerns. Hold your political gathering without any harm, police wouldn't obstruct anyone." he added.

Another police official from Dhaka told TBS that the BNP lost momentum on Saturday after a tumultuous sit-in programme in four entry points of Dhaka.  

"However, they would not be allowed to carry out any subversive activities; the message is loud and clear," he added.

The BNP is set to hold rallies across the country on Monday (31 July), the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced, ensuring its programmes don't coincide with AL's countrywide demonstrations set for Sunday.

"We would have held the programme tomorrow. But the ruling party has announced their programmes for tomorrow. So, we don't want to create public suffering by calling the programme on the same day," Fakhrul said in a press conference in Dhaka.

The party announced the programme to protest against the alleged attacks on BNP leaders and activists during its sit-in programmes in the capital on Saturday.

Earlier, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced AL's nationwide demonstrations in response to the "anarchy and arson violence carried out by BNP and Jamaat."

The opposition party also called upon its leaders and activists not to leave the streets until the government steps down.

The AL, on the other hand, vowed to counter the opposition movement at any cost.

The five-hour sit-in programmes of the opposition BNP at the entry points of Dhaka today ended in violent clashes with police, alongside incidents of vandalism and arson.

A total of 90 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested so far and scores injured.

Earlier on Friday, three affiliated bodies of the ruling AL also held a rally at the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram.

Following the BNP's announcement of the sit-in programme, the AL also announced holding programmes at the city's entry points.

Top News

DMP Commissioner / BNP rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

3h | Panorama
Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

22h | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

1d | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

1h | TBS Today
4 habits that will improve memory

4 habits that will improve memory

1h | TBS Career
Babui bird; reproduction is disrupted due to habitat shortage

Babui bird; reproduction is disrupted due to habitat shortage

2h | TBS Stories
Prigozhin spotted at African summit in Russia

Prigozhin spotted at African summit in Russia

40m | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon