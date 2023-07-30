If BNP does not get permission for Monday's rally, we won't allow them on streets whatsoever: DMP Commissioner

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has said the Bangladesh National Party (BNP) will not be allowed on the streets by any means if the party does not receive authorisation to hold nationwide rallies on Monday.

Noting that the BNP has yet to get permission for Monday's protest rally in Dhaka, DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq told The Business Standard, "They [BNP] haven't applied yet. If they get permission, we will allow them. Otherwise, we won't, by any means."

A police officer from Chattogram, on condition of anonymity, told TBS that the rally has been permitted already.

"We hope there will be no violence or untoward situation. It doesn't seem like too much of a problem would be cropped up. It would be an authorised assembly, so there would be no troubles like Saturday's sit-in programmes in Dhaka," he added.

Another policeman from Sylhet said there is no bar for holding peaceful assembly or procession.

"We will look after everything in regards to security concerns. Hold your political gathering without any harm, police wouldn't obstruct anyone." he added.

Another police official from Dhaka told TBS that the BNP lost momentum on Saturday after a tumultuous sit-in programme in four entry points of Dhaka.

"However, they would not be allowed to carry out any subversive activities; the message is loud and clear," he added.

The BNP is set to hold rallies across the country on Monday (31 July), the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced, ensuring its programmes don't coincide with AL's countrywide demonstrations set for Sunday.

"We would have held the programme tomorrow. But the ruling party has announced their programmes for tomorrow. So, we don't want to create public suffering by calling the programme on the same day," Fakhrul said in a press conference in Dhaka.

The party announced the programme to protest against the alleged attacks on BNP leaders and activists during its sit-in programmes in the capital on Saturday.

Earlier, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced AL's nationwide demonstrations in response to the "anarchy and arson violence carried out by BNP and Jamaat."

The opposition party also called upon its leaders and activists not to leave the streets until the government steps down.

The AL, on the other hand, vowed to counter the opposition movement at any cost.

The five-hour sit-in programmes of the opposition BNP at the entry points of Dhaka today ended in violent clashes with police, alongside incidents of vandalism and arson.

A total of 90 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested so far and scores injured.

Earlier on Friday, three affiliated bodies of the ruling AL also held a rally at the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram.

Following the BNP's announcement of the sit-in programme, the AL also announced holding programmes at the city's entry points.