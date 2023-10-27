Permission for 28 October rallies to be given after reviewing applications: DMP

Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Habibur Rahman on Friday said permissions for holding tomorrow's rallies of Awami League (AL) and BNP will be given after reviewing their applications.

He made the remarks when journalists asked him about public rallies of AL and BNP.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of DMP and Detective Branch (DB) Chief Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid said both Awami League and BNP will get permission to hold mass gatherings in Dhaka city.

He told journalists at Nightingale intersection in Dhaka this afternoon.

Harun said Awami League and BNP sought permission to hold their public rallies.

"I think they will get permission. But the location has not been fixed yet. They will be informed about the venue very soon," he added.

Earlier, the DMP urged political parties for holding their rallies at open places instead of streets.

Additional commissioner of DMP Khandker Mahid Uddin told the media that no party has been given permission to hold rallies and the decision will be taken today (Friday), as police will ensure maximum security. Check posts will be set up at every entrance of Dhaka city, he added.

