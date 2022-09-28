Jubo Dal activist Shaon died after being hit on the head with a brick: Police 

Jubo Dal activist Shaon Bhuiyan, who breathed his last following a clash between police and BNP men in Munshiganj on 22 September, was hit on the head with a brick.

"Shaon didn't die in police firing. He succumbed to his injuries after being hit on the head with a brick that was hurled by another BNP activist," said Superintendent of Police (SP-Munshiganj) Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman Al-Mamun.

The senior cop on Wednesday was addressing the press at his office regarding the 21 September police-BNP clash in the district's Mukrarpur ferry ghat area.

He said, "BNP men brought out a rally, for which they didn't seek any prior permission, and locked in an altercation among themselves and started vandalising.

"BNP leaders and activists started hurling brickbats when police arrived at the scene."

At least 16 policemen, including the additional superintendent of police (Sadar circle) and Sadar police station OC, were injured in the clash.

"To bring the situation under control, we fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells. Later 24 of those involved in the attack were arrested."

Citing Shaon's autopsy report, the SP said, "DMCH, in its report, concluded that the Jubo Dal activist died due to a head injury. He didn't have any bullet wounds on his body."

At least 50 people including BNP activists, policemen, and journalists were injured in last week's clash.