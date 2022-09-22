BNP-police clash in Munshiganj: Injured Jubo Dal activist Shaon dies at DMCH

A Jubo Dal activist, who was injured during a clash between police and BNP men in Munshiganj on Wednesday, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Thursday.

Deceased Shaon Bhuiyan (22), son of Toab Ali, was an activist of Muktarpur ward Jubo Dal.

Confirming the death, DMCH police outpost in-charge Inspector Bacchu Mia told media that Shaon was admitted to the hospital with head injuries on Wednesday.

"He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Thursday night," he added.

At least 100 people were injured in a clash between security forces and BNP activists in Munshiganj on Wednesday (21 September).

The clash took place at a protest rally in the Ferryghat area of Mukrarpur, pre-announced by the BNP and in line with the party's 17-day demonstration programmes, which have taken an aggressive turn in recent days following repeated crackdowns by security forces.

Police claimed that the law enforcers were trying to control the pre-announced rally when BNP activists attacked them suddenly and the police charged with batons to disperse the group.

BNP has been holding demonstrations with sticks at hand in the capital for the last few days, protesting rising prices and the killing of three of their leaders.