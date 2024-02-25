Hult Prize JU 2023-24 on campus round held

Hult Prize JU 2023-24 Campus Round: Unveiling Innovative Solutions for Global Impact 20th February 2024, Jahangirnagar University

The culmination of the highly anticipated Hult Prize 2023-24 on the Jahangirnagar University campus witnessed a remarkable showcase of passion and creativity.

Held at the Wazed Miah Science Research Centre's conference room, the grand finale unveiled revolutionary concepts aimed at establishing sustainable social businesses. The event marked the culmination of weeks of planning, reflecting the dedication of young minds to addressing global challenges through innovative ideas.

This year's Hult Prize, recognized as the world's largest student movement for social businesses, urged participants to identify a meaningful social problem under the theme "UNLIMITED."

Their objective was to conceive a business idea with a significant global impact, transforming it into a sustainable, for-profit social venture aligned with one or more United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The day commenced with a heartfelt welcome speech, setting the stage for a day filled with inspiration, creativity, and profound discussions. Aditi and Sajid served as the hosts for the day, expressing gratitude to judges, participants, special guests, campus directors, organizers, and event partners for their invaluable contributions.

A distinguished panel of judges, featuring Arindam Saha (Head of Business, Brandz Cooker). Debashis Saha (Associate Professor, Dept. of Finance and Banking), and Tahira Farzana (Assistant Professor, IBA, Jahangirnagar University), provided valuable insights during the event.

Six outstanding teams, namely Team Chaos Theory, Team HydroCarbon, Team Domain Expansion, Team Thrivers, Team We Showed Up, and Team Pristine, showcased their innovative solutions. After intense presentations and rigorous evaluations, "Team Pristine" emerged as the Hult Prize Jahangirnagar University 2023-2024 winner. The world-changing business idea presented by Proteeti, Rakibul, and Shihab secured the top position. "Team We Showed Up" and "Team Thrivers" claimed the first and second runner-up positions. respectively.

The esteemed award-giving panel, including Rakib Shahriar Rimen (CFO, Tenvelop: Co-founder, Peora and Ozone), Jannatul Ferdous Mohona (Founder President, Project Orodhho). Md. Muzahidul Islam (Lecturer, Dept. of Marketing), and Pradeep Chandra Biswas (Advisor, HULT Prize JU 2024; Lecturer, Dept. of Finance and Banking.

Jahangirnagar University), acknowledged and celebrated the outstanding achievements of the participants.