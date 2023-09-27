JS speaker stresses guided tours for foreign tourists to explore Dhaka

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury stressed the arrangement of bus tours for foreign tourists in Dhaka, offering them an immersive experience to explore the city's rich traditions.

"The guided bus tours will enable them to explore Dhaka in depth. These include an exploration of Old Dhaka's heritage, a glimpse into the modern facets of new Dhaka, and even a scenic river route," she said at the inauguration of the "Bangladesh Festival" marking World Tourism Day.

The festival commenced at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital's Agargaon area on Wednesday, with a primary focus on showcasing the nation's tourism offerings, services, and delightful cuisine. The Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) is hosting the four-day-long event.

The JS speaker also suggested that by introducing a variety of activities, similar to those available in other countries, foreign tourists would be more inclined to visit.

Besides, she emphasised the importance of enhancing recreational activities at Cox's Bazar beach, noting that it currently lacks the diverse range of attractions found in other popular tourist destinations worldwide.

Earlier, the day kick-started with a colourful rally at the Agargaon area at 7.30 am organised by the Bangladesh Tourism Board.

More than 160 organisations including 20 hotel resorts, 70 regional food stalls, 29 districts showcasing their unique branding, 26 craft souvenir exhibitors, 2 airlines, amusement parks, travel agencies, tour operators, tour guides, and even foreign embassies.

Among the highlights of the festival are more than 70 traditional food stalls, representing all 64 districts of Bangladesh. These stalls offer a diverse culinary experience for visitors, showcasing the rich and varied cuisine of the nation.

During the event, RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Secretary Mokammel Hossain, BTB CEO Abu Taher Muhammad Jaber, Managing Director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank Syed Mahbubur Rahman, also spoke at the event.

Following the opening ceremony, Speaker Shirin Sharmin joined a cake-cutting ceremony arranged by the Aviation and Tourism Journalists Forum at the festival venue.