Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021 slated for 20 December

The fifth instalment of the Joy Banga Youth Award is set to name the recipients on 20 December.

Although the award is conferred once every two years, this time the interval has been shortened down to one year to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh.

The organisers announced the date through a Facebook post recently.

Showered with praises by the high-octane jury, the young achievers are regarded to possess the potential to not just change the country but contribute to the world as well, said sources at Young Bangla, which operates under the auspices of the Centre for Research & Information (CRI).

Young Bangla has received entries from around 750 youth-led organisations and it will award 15 of them under five categories.

Young Bangla will present Special Recognition to individuals who have made significant contributions to the post-independence nation-building process through their leadership, service, initiatives, and research.